Ideagen Mazlan is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that incorporates agentic AI capabilities embedded within workflows. The platform is designed to support organizations in managing risk prediction, quality management, workforce safety, audit processes, and compliance requirements. The product operates across the Ideagen platform ecosystem and aims to provide organizations with tools for standardizing processes across multiple operational areas. The platform serves over 18,000 organizations globally across various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, aviation, telecommunications, and professional services. The system integrates AI functionality directly into existing workflows rather than as a separate tool. The platform addresses multiple GRC domains including risk management, quality assurance, safety management, audit management, and regulatory compliance tracking. Ideagen Mazlan is positioned as an enterprise-grade solution for organizations requiring comprehensive governance and compliance management capabilities. The platform supports organizations in maintaining operational standards, managing regulatory requirements, and coordinating cross-functional compliance activities.

Common questions about Ideagen Mazlan including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ideagen Mazlan is AI-powered GRC platform for risk, quality, compliance, audit, and workforce mgmt. developed by Ideagen. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Compliance.

