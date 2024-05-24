Aurex™
Aurex™

Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance
Aurex™
Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance
Aurex™ Description
Aurex is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that integrates multiple GRC functions into a unified digital ecosystem. The platform combines risk management, audit management, compliance management, incident reporting, policy management, business continuity management, ESG, and business strategy capabilities. The platform uses AI and machine learning to provide analytics and continuous monitoring across risk, audit, controls, and compliance domains. It offers a 360-degree enterprise view that enables organizations to drill down into risk, audit, and compliance data with real-time insights. Aurex provides continuous audit capabilities and automated risk monitoring to identify risk patterns, threat predictions, and control gaps. The platform includes fraud detection, anomaly identification, and automated controls monitoring features. The system integrates data from multiple sources including ERPs and CRMs into a single platform while maintaining data integrity. It offers self-service analytics, customizable dashboards, and automated reporting capabilities for C-suite executives and operational teams. The platform supports regulatory compliance monitoring, cross-functional governance collaboration, and assessment creation through surveys. It provides visual dashboards for tracking key business metrics and enables real-time testing of controls against standards and regulations.
