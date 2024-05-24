Inspired eLearning Simulations Lab Description

Inspired eLearning Simulations Lab is a security awareness training platform that uses simulation-based learning to train employees on identifying phishing, smishing, and vishing attacks. The platform provides 10-minute training sessions with 13 randomized scenarios per session, designed to create realistic, fast-paced practice environments. The training incorporates gamification techniques and simulates real-world attack scenarios within a secure workspace. Sessions include AI and human-generated voice calls to replicate vishing attempts, along with email and SMS-based threats. The platform provides immediate feedback and behavioral insights after each interaction. Simulations Lab uses threat intelligence from VIPRE Security Group to ensure scenarios reflect current attack methods. The platform includes performance scoring and detailed feedback mechanisms to track learner progress. Training sessions are designed to create urgency and pressure dynamics that mirror actual attack conditions. The platform targets adult learners with interactive, simulation-based content rather than passive video or slide-based training. It aims to build instinctive threat recognition skills through repeated exposure to varied attack scenarios. The system is designed for enterprise environments requiring quick, repeatable training sessions.