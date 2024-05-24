Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition Description

Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition is a free WAF solution designed to protect single small web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks. The solution provides a web-based GUI for management and monitoring without requiring coding knowledge. The WAF includes thousands of built-in signatures to defend against various attacks and supports custom user-defined rules for decision making. It offers protection through multiple mechanisms including rate limiting for DDoS mitigation, human verification challenges to prevent bot attacks, and daily threat intelligence updates to defend against malicious indicators of compromise. The platform features incident management capabilities with access logging, incident logging, and whitelisting functionality. It supports SIEM integration for security event correlation and compliance enforcement. Policy customization options include redirection rules, header rules, SSL management, geo-fencing, blacklisting, and policies for web, JSON, and XML traffic. Additional capabilities include built-in load balancing with multiple algorithms to distribute traffic across server farms. The solution is backed by community support through multiple forums and includes comprehensive documentation with troubleshooting guides and how-to scenarios for self-service management.