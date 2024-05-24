Gambit KnightGuard for Board Assurance Description

KnightGuard for Board Assurance is a unified platform designed to provide board members and CISOs with comprehensive visibility into security programs and business risk alignment. The platform maps business risks to security programs and identifies security gaps across the organization. The solution offers a single pane of glass view that consolidates information across multiple teams including SecOps, IT, and GRC functions. This unified approach enables boards and security leadership to understand where security gaps exist and how those gaps can be addressed or mitigated. KnightGuard serves as a centralized platform for cyber threat intelligence (CTI) functions, consolidating multiple CTI tools and capabilities into one interface. The platform is designed to improve productivity and enhance operational efficiencies for security teams while helping organizations optimize, manage, and measure security operations. The solution addresses the need for executive-level security reporting and risk communication by providing a comprehensive view of the security posture that bridges technical security operations with business risk management. This enables more effective communication between technical security teams and board-level stakeholders regarding security program effectiveness and risk exposure.