Exabeam Compliance
Exabeam Compliance
Exabeam Compliance Description
Exabeam Compliance is a compliance management solution designed to help organizations meet regulatory and security compliance requirements. The product addresses compliance needs through security monitoring and reporting capabilities. The solution is part of Exabeam's broader security operations platform and focuses on helping organizations demonstrate adherence to various compliance frameworks and standards. It provides capabilities for tracking and documenting compliance-related security activities. Exabeam Compliance integrates with the company's security analytics and SIEM capabilities to provide compliance-focused visibility into security events and user activities. The product aims to streamline compliance reporting processes and reduce the manual effort required to maintain compliance posture. The solution is designed for organizations that need to meet regulatory requirements such as PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, GDPR, and other industry-specific compliance mandates. It provides audit trails and documentation to support compliance audits and assessments.
Exabeam Compliance FAQ
