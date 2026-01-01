UnderDefense MAXI AI Description

UnderDefense MAXI AI is a compliance management platform that combines AI capabilities with compliance expertise to automate gap assessments, generate audit documentation, and monitor security posture across multiple frameworks. The platform supports ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIST, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS compliance requirements. The platform includes automated security questionnaire completion by extracting data from answer libraries and existing policies. It provides a CISO Copilot feature that delivers on-demand reporting and insights from security data without manual ticket creation. The AI-powered incident context feature enriches security alerts with analysis and recommendations. MAXI AI offers external risk assessment capabilities, dark web monitoring, leaked credential monitoring, and vulnerability monitoring for both external and internal environments. The platform includes ready-made policy kits for SOC 2 and ISO 27001, along with ISMS framework templates. The compliance management process includes guided checklists for identifying gaps, preparation of audit reports and documentation, and continuous compliance scoring with 24/7 support. The platform provides real-time compliance monitoring and automated administrative workflows. Available in three tiers: Free (platform access, external risk assessment, policy kits, dark web monitoring), Standard (adds cybersecurity assessment, endpoint protection toolkit, AWS cloud security assessment, vulnerability monitoring), and Pro (adds fine-tuning, penetration testing services, unlimited audit support, re-certification).