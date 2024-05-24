Loading...
AI-powered API security testing platform for continuous vulnerability scanning
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection
Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
Platform for automated API security testing and runtime threat protection
API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints
API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises
AI-based app & API security platform with WAF, DDoS protection, and bot mitigation
AI-powered API security testing platform with continuous attack simulation
Runtime application security platform for API and AI stack protection
API security testing tool for detecting vulnerabilities in web APIs
API security platform with discovery, WAF, bot protection, and DDoS defense
WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments
Web application firewall protecting enterprise web apps and APIs
Cloud-based WAF protecting websites from attacks, DDoS, and exploits
Application delivery controller for optimizing app performance and security
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks
WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, DDoS, and zero-day attacks
A privacy-focused CAPTCHA alternative that protects websites from bot attacks using proof-of-work challenges and AI-based detection while maintaining GDPR compliance.
WAF protecting websites and web apps from OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks
Runtime protection for apps and APIs detecting and blocking exploits and attacks
Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs
Advanced rate limiting solution for web apps and APIs with AI-driven controls
AI-powered bot detection and management solution for web applications
API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt.
API security tool that discovers APIs in code and addresses vulnerabilities
API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries
AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection
Runtime protection for web apps and APIs against attacks and threats
API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws
Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers
API security framework covering authentication, authorization, and protection
API discovery, documentation, and security testing platform for APIs
Runtime API threat protection for Kubernetes environments with discovery
API security solution within Mend's AppSec platform
Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC
AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery
API security testing platform for identifying vulnerabilities in API design & runtime
API runtime protection with content validation, threat detection & throttling
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
Bot detection and mitigation platform for web, mobile, and API applications
AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation
Dynamic API vulnerability scanner with payload-based testing and fuzzing
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
AI-driven API pentesting platform with schema-aware testing and fuzzing
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
Bot protection for websites, mobile apps, and APIs against automated threats
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats
Enterprise SMS API gateway supporting SMPP, SOAP, and REST protocols
Web application firewall for Magento/Adobe Commerce stores
WAF protecting apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and OWASP Top 10 threats
API discovery tool that maps application attack surface from source code
API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection
AppSec platform with discovery, testing & runtime protection for APIs & apps
API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys
.NET library for smart card integration with C# and VB.NET support
API discovery, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing platform
Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS
AI-based real-time security engine for blocking web threats in browsers & agents
Onchain firewall that blocks malicious blockchain transactions in real-time
Real-time transaction security for Web3 wallets and blockchain transactions
API-based risk intelligence for non-custodial wallets to detect threats
Bot defense platform protecting websites, mobile apps, and APIs from attacks
API security testing platform with LLM-powered context awareness and attack simulation
AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure
API security scanner for automated vulnerability detection in CI/CD pipelines
Client-side security for websites against 3rd party vendor attacks
AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning
Bot management solution for detecting and blocking malicious bot traffic
Managed API and web app protection service with 24/7 expert support
Risk-based blocking for APIs and web apps using behavioral analysis
Behavioral analytics platform for API and application threat detection
API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection
API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments
Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure
Real-time API threat detection and blocking using behavioral analysis
Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications
Runtime application protection platform with code-based policies and AI
AI-powered runtime protection platform for WAF, API, and AI security
Token scanning service that detects malicious crypto tokens and scams
Transaction security for multisig/MPC wallets with simulation & policy engine
DeFi operational security platform for monitoring and protecting investments
Real-time transaction simulation and validation for Web3 blockchain apps
Real-time security platform protecting blockchain users from fraud and scams
Bot mitigation & fraud prevention platform for websites and APIs
Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection
WAF with CDN for e-commerce protection and performance optimization
ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks.
WAF and ModSecurity ruleset for web app attack detection and blocking.
Behavioral intelligence platform for detecting and preventing online abuse.
ML-based click fraud & bot detection tool to protect ad spend.
Bot management platform blocking bad bots & malicious AI across web, apps & APIs.
Swiss software firm known for the Airlock WAF & access mgmt suite.
API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement.
Browser bot detection signal classifying traffic as good, bad, or human.
Open-source libs for embedding API security controls directly in code.
FIPS 140-2 compliant API gateway and Axway API Gateway replacement.
API gateway platform with built-in PKI security as a MuleSoft replacement.
AI-powered bot detection that classifies automated traffic to block threats in real time.
Agentless bot management platform for web, API, and mobile app protection.
Intent-based bot detection engine defending against AI-driven automated threats.
Agentless, AI-driven bot detection & mitigation for web, apps, and APIs.
Bot protection platform for eCommerce across websites, mobile apps, and APIs.
Next-gen WAF protecting web apps from Layer 7, OWASP Top 10 & zero-day attacks.
SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform.
A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.
Curiefense is an application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to protect web applications and APIs against SQL injection, XSS, DDoS, and other common threats.
A Fastify plugin that implements HTTP security headers through a wrapper around the helmet library to protect web applications from common vulnerabilities.
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.
Hapi is a Node.js web application framework that provides built-in functionality for building scalable server-side applications and APIs with security features and plugin architecture.
A Node.js middleware module that automatically enforces HTTPS connections by redirecting HTTP requests to HTTPS URLs in Express.js applications.
Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.
A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.
A GraphQL security testing tool
A Burp Suite extension that formats GraphQL requests for easier reading
Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled
