Outpost24 PCI Description

Outpost24 PCI is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations meet Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) requirements. The platform is delivered by an Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV) with over 20 years of certification. The solution provides three package tiers: Essential, Advanced, and Premium. The Essential package covers PCI DSS requirement 11.3.2 with quarterly external vulnerability scanning. The Advanced package adds application and infrastructure penetration testing to meet requirements 11.3.2, 11.4.2, and 11.4.3. The Premium package includes internal vulnerability scanning in addition to external scanning and penetration testing, covering requirements 11.3.1, 11.3.2, 11.4.2, and 11.4.3. All testing and compliance activities are managed through a single platform interface. The platform includes scan scheduling capabilities, dispute resolution workflows, and communication tools for interacting with PCI professionals. Organizations can generate audit-ready reports and access detailed insights from the centralized dashboard. Managed services are available for all packages, where the Outpost24 team handles scanning, testing, and compliance activities. With a defined scope, managed services can complete PCI DSS scans within 24-48 hours. The platform is designed for organizations of any size that accept, share, or store cardholder data and need to maintain PCI DSS compliance.