Alice WonderBuild

Teams shipping AI applications before red teaming will find Alice WonderBuild worth the setup friction because it catches prompt injection and data poisoning risks that slip past standard QA, and the platform's threat severity categorization actually tells you which findings block launch versus which are acceptable. The launch readiness tracking dashboard gives you a defensible go/no-go signal that compliance and product leadership will accept. Skip this if your AI footprint is experimental or your release cycles move too fast to act on pre-production testing; the tool demands you build red teaming into your workflow, not bolt it on after problems surface.