Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC Description

Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that uses AI agents to automate compliance and security operations. The platform provides continuous controls monitoring across multiple business units and frameworks, autonomously detecting compliance gaps and transforming compliance from static checklists into self-maintaining operations. The platform includes audit readiness capabilities that automate evidence collection, control testing, gap analysis, and control and risk mapping through its ChatGRC agent. It supports compliance across multiple frameworks and business entities, enabling organizations to streamline audit preparation and reduce manual work. Cypago offers automated user access reviews with continuous monitoring, providing visibility into access permissions and detecting risks. The platform integrates with existing security and IT infrastructure to collect evidence and monitor controls in real-time. The solution addresses challenges faced by security and compliance teams including aligning cyber risks with business impact, managing regulatory complexity, and reducing compliance costs. It provides controlled access for auditors during the audit process and maintains continuous audit readiness rather than point-in-time compliance assessments. The platform is designed for organizations seeking to automate compliance workflows, reduce operational overhead, and maintain continuous visibility into their security and compliance posture across multiple regulatory frameworks.