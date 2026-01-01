Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC Logo

Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC

AI-powered GRC platform automating compliance, audit prep, and control monitoring

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC Description

Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that uses AI agents to automate compliance and security operations. The platform provides continuous controls monitoring across multiple business units and frameworks, autonomously detecting compliance gaps and transforming compliance from static checklists into self-maintaining operations. The platform includes audit readiness capabilities that automate evidence collection, control testing, gap analysis, and control and risk mapping through its ChatGRC agent. It supports compliance across multiple frameworks and business entities, enabling organizations to streamline audit preparation and reduce manual work. Cypago offers automated user access reviews with continuous monitoring, providing visibility into access permissions and detecting risks. The platform integrates with existing security and IT infrastructure to collect evidence and monitor controls in real-time. The solution addresses challenges faced by security and compliance teams including aligning cyber risks with business impact, managing regulatory complexity, and reducing compliance costs. It provides controlled access for auditors during the audit process and maintains continuous audit readiness rather than point-in-time compliance assessments. The platform is designed for organizations seeking to automate compliance workflows, reduce operational overhead, and maintain continuous visibility into their security and compliance posture across multiple regulatory frameworks.

Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC FAQ

Common questions about Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cypago Agentic-AI Cyber GRC is AI-powered GRC platform automating compliance, audit prep, and control monitoring developed by Cypago. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →