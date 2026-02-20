Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Cyberani Brand Protection: Monitors and protects against brand impersonation and trademark infringement. built by Cyberani. Core capabilities include Domain monitoring and fraudulent domain detection, Fake domain and website takedown services, Social media platform monitoring for fake accounts..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.