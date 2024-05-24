Corsica Technologies Security Awareness Training Description

Corsica Technologies Security Awareness Training is a service that provides cybersecurity education and phishing testing for employees. The training covers topics including social engineering, pretexting, phishing, spear phishing, whaling, smishing, cross-site scripting attacks, and executive impersonation. The service includes simulated phishing tests to evaluate employee ability to identify malicious emails, texts, and other social engineering tactics. Training content addresses the evolving threat landscape, including AI-enabled attacks and sophisticated phishing techniques that have increased significantly since the introduction of tools like ChatGPT. The program aims to reduce human vulnerability in organizational security by educating staff on recognizing and responding to cyber threats. Corsica Technologies positions this as part of their broader managed cybersecurity services portfolio, which includes monitoring, threat detection, and remediation capabilities. The service is delivered by a team with combined experience in cybersecurity and includes a Cybersecurity Service Guarantee that covers remediation costs for certain incidents. Training is designed to be accessible and comprehensive, helping organizations build a proactive security culture where employees can confidently identify threats without excessive anxiety.