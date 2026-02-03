Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams shipping code fast will get the most from Corgea Secret Scanning because its AI-powered contextual detection catches real secrets that pattern-matching alone misses, cutting false positives that waste triage time. The tool covers PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) across CI/CD pipelines with real-time scanning, meaning credentials never make it to production. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Corgea is detection and prevention only, not investigation.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning
Teams already running Datadog observability will see immediate payoff from Code Security Secret Scanning because it catches exposed credentials before they leave your repos and gives you runtime confirmation when secrets actually get used in production. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Risk Assessment, Data Security, and Platform Security,which means it closes gaps at detection and enforcement, not just inventory. Skip this if you need a standalone SAST tool divorced from observability data; Datadog's strength here is correlating secret exposure with real runtime behavior, which only matters if you're already invested in their platform.
Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
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Common questions about comparing Corgea Secret Scanning vs Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning for your static application security testing needs.
Corgea Secret Scanning: Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Pattern matching for secret detection, Entropy analysis for credential identification, AI-powered contextual secret detection..
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Corgea Secret Scanning differentiates with Pattern matching for secret detection, Entropy analysis for credential identification, AI-powered contextual secret detection. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning differentiates with Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials.
Corgea Secret Scanning is developed by Corgea. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea Secret Scanning and Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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