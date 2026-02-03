Corgea Secret Scanning: Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Pattern matching for secret detection, Entropy analysis for credential identification, AI-powered contextual secret detection..

Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.