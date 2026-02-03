Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qwiet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams shipping code fast will get the most from Corgea Secret Scanning because its AI-powered contextual detection catches real secrets that pattern-matching alone misses, cutting false positives that waste triage time. The tool covers PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) across CI/CD pipelines with real-time scanning, meaning credentials never make it to production. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Corgea is detection and prevention only, not investigation.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping code fast will find value in Qwiet AI Secrets Detection because it catches credential leaks before they reach production without requiring extensive tuning or false positive triage. The Code Property Graph approach understands context,distinguishing actual secrets from commented-out examples,which pattern-matching competitors routinely botch, and the free scanning tier lets you validate the signal quality before buying. Skip this if your organization needs secrets *remediation* and rotation orchestration; Qwiet detects the problem but leaves cleanup to your secrets manager.
Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories
Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph
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Common questions about comparing Corgea Secret Scanning vs Qwiet AI Secrets Detection for your static application security testing needs.
Corgea Secret Scanning: Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Pattern matching for secret detection, Entropy analysis for credential identification, AI-powered contextual secret detection..
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection: Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph. built by Qwiet. Core capabilities include Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea Secret Scanning differentiates with Pattern matching for secret detection, Entropy analysis for credential identification, AI-powered contextual secret detection. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection differentiates with Code Property Graph-based secret analysis, AI/ML-powered secret detection, Context-aware secret identification beyond pattern matching.
Corgea Secret Scanning is developed by Corgea. Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is developed by Qwiet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea Secret Scanning and Qwiet AI Secrets Detection serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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