Corgea Secret Scanning: Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Pattern matching for secret detection, Entropy analysis for credential identification, AI-powered contextual secret detection..

SonarSource SonarQube: Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.