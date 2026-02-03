Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. SonarSource SonarQube is a commercial static application security testing tool by SonarSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams shipping code fast will get the most from Corgea Secret Scanning because its AI-powered contextual detection catches real secrets that pattern-matching alone misses, cutting false positives that waste triage time. The tool covers PR.DS (data security) and PR.PS (platform security) across CI/CD pipelines with real-time scanning, meaning credentials never make it to production. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Corgea is detection and prevention only, not investigation.
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines need SonarQube for its taint analysis, which catches injection vulnerabilities that traditional SAST misses by tracking data flow end-to-end across 35+ languages. The AI CodeFix feature actually reduces remediation time by suggesting context-aware fixes inline, and SOC 2 Type II certification covers the compliance box for most mid-market buyers. Skip this if your priority is runtime detection or if you need secrets scanning as your primary control; SonarQube finds exposed credentials but treats it as a secondary scanner rather than the core value prop.
Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories
Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Corgea Secret Scanning vs SonarSource SonarQube for your static application security testing needs.
Corgea Secret Scanning: Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Pattern matching for secret detection, Entropy analysis for credential identification, AI-powered contextual secret detection..
SonarSource SonarQube: Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation. built by SonarSource. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea Secret Scanning differentiates with Pattern matching for secret detection, Entropy analysis for credential identification, AI-powered contextual secret detection. SonarSource SonarQube differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 35+ programming languages, AI CodeFix for context-aware automated code fix suggestions, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency security.
Corgea Secret Scanning is developed by Corgea. SonarSource SonarQube is developed by SonarSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea Secret Scanning and SonarSource SonarQube serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Sast, DEVSECOPS, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox