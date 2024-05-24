Citrix Secure the Work Logo

Citrix Secure the Work

Enterprise workspace platform providing secure access and DaaS solutions

Zero Trust Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Citrix Secure the Work Description

Citrix Secure the Work is an enterprise platform that provides secure access to applications and desktops through a unified workspace solution. The platform delivers Desktop as a Service (DaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to provide virtual desktops and applications to users across various devices and locations. The platform focuses on delivering secure remote access while maintaining user productivity. It includes workspace application functionality that allows users to access corporate resources from different endpoints. The solution addresses challenges related to hardware modernization and cost optimization by providing virtualized desktop environments. Citrix integrates with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium to provide enhanced browser security within the platform. The solution is designed to support hybrid work environments and provides device trust capabilities to verify endpoint security posture before granting access. The platform serves organizations looking to implement secure access solutions while managing IT infrastructure costs. It provides centralized management capabilities for delivering applications and desktops to distributed workforces. The solution is positioned for enterprises requiring secure remote access, virtual desktop infrastructure, and workspace management capabilities.

Citrix Secure the Work FAQ

Common questions about Citrix Secure the Work including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Citrix Secure the Work is Enterprise workspace platform providing secure access and DaaS solutions developed by Citrix. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Device Security, Enterprise Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox