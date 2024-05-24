Citrix Secure the Work
Enterprise workspace platform providing secure access and DaaS solutions
Citrix Secure the Work
Enterprise workspace platform providing secure access and DaaS solutions
Citrix Secure the Work Description
Citrix Secure the Work is an enterprise platform that provides secure access to applications and desktops through a unified workspace solution. The platform delivers Desktop as a Service (DaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to provide virtual desktops and applications to users across various devices and locations. The platform focuses on delivering secure remote access while maintaining user productivity. It includes workspace application functionality that allows users to access corporate resources from different endpoints. The solution addresses challenges related to hardware modernization and cost optimization by providing virtualized desktop environments. Citrix integrates with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium to provide enhanced browser security within the platform. The solution is designed to support hybrid work environments and provides device trust capabilities to verify endpoint security posture before granting access. The platform serves organizations looking to implement secure access solutions while managing IT infrastructure costs. It provides centralized management capabilities for delivering applications and desktops to distributed workforces. The solution is positioned for enterprises requiring secure remote access, virtual desktop infrastructure, and workspace management capabilities.
Citrix Secure the Work FAQ
Common questions about Citrix Secure the Work including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Citrix Secure the Work is Enterprise workspace platform providing secure access and DaaS solutions developed by Citrix. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Device Security, Enterprise Security.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox