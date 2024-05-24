Citrix Secure the Work Description

Citrix Secure the Work is an enterprise platform that provides secure access to applications and desktops through a unified workspace solution. The platform delivers Desktop as a Service (DaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to provide virtual desktops and applications to users across various devices and locations. The platform focuses on delivering secure remote access while maintaining user productivity. It includes workspace application functionality that allows users to access corporate resources from different endpoints. The solution addresses challenges related to hardware modernization and cost optimization by providing virtualized desktop environments. Citrix integrates with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium to provide enhanced browser security within the platform. The solution is designed to support hybrid work environments and provides device trust capabilities to verify endpoint security posture before granting access. The platform serves organizations looking to implement secure access solutions while managing IT infrastructure costs. It provides centralized management capabilities for delivering applications and desktops to distributed workforces. The solution is positioned for enterprises requiring secure remote access, virtual desktop infrastructure, and workspace management capabilities.