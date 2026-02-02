Centraleyes AI Risk Register: AI-powered risk register that automates risk identification and management. built by Centraleyes. Core capabilities include AI-generated risk scenarios based on frameworks and industry factors, Inherent and residual risk evaluation, Compliance-connected risk mapping across frameworks..

Kovrr AI Risk Governance Suite: GRC platform with cyber risk quantification for risk management and compliance. built by Kovrr. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification with financial impact analysis, Automated cyber risk register, Quantified loss scenario analysis by event type and attack vector..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.