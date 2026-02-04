Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Automox Security Platform is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Automox. NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by NinjaOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in patch management across Windows, macOS, and Linux will see immediate ROI from Automox Security Platform because it actually closes the gap between vulnerability disclosure and deployed patches instead of just flagging them. The platform covers NIST PR.PS (Platform Security) and ID.RA (Risk Assessment) with malware-scanned third-party updates and automated policy enforcement, removing the manual triage that kills most patch programs. Skip this if you need deep behavioral detection or response capabilities; Automox is patch and configuration hardening, not threat hunting.
NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management
SMB and mid-market IT teams drowning in manual patch cycles will find real relief in NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management, particularly because its Patch Intelligence AI actually filters out destabilizing updates instead of just pushing everything indiscriminately. The platform covers 6,000+ third-party applications across Windows, macOS, and Linux from a single cloud console, reducing the false choice between speed and safety. Skip this if you need deep integration with your ITSM ticketing system or require on-premises deployment; NinjaOne prioritizes simplicity over customization, which works until it doesn't.
Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
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Common questions about comparing Automox Security Platform vs NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Automox Security Platform: Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment. built by Automox. Core capabilities include Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Role-based access control (RBAC), Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..
NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management: Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Automated patch deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Third-party application patching for 6,000+ applications, Patch Intelligence AI for identifying unstable updates..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Automox Security Platform differentiates with Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Role-based access control (RBAC), Multi-factor authentication (MFA). NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management differentiates with Automated patch deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Third-party application patching for 6,000+ applications, Patch Intelligence AI for identifying unstable updates.
Automox Security Platform is developed by Automox. NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management is developed by NinjaOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Automox Security Platform and NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Linux, Patch Management, Windows. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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