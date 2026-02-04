Automox Security Platform: Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment. built by Automox. Core capabilities include Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Role-based access control (RBAC), Multi-factor authentication (MFA)..

NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management: Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Automated patch deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Third-party application patching for 6,000+ applications, Patch Intelligence AI for identifying unstable updates..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.