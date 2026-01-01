ASPIA Audit Management Logo

ASPIA Audit Management Description

ASPIA Audit Management is a web-based platform that manages the complete audit lifecycle in compliance with Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) standards. The platform provides functionality for planning, execution, reporting, and remediation of various audit types including quality, internal, and compliance audits. The platform enables organizations to create audit plans that consolidate all scheduled audits with defined scopes. During execution, it automates the collection of audit data and analysis for assessing organizational control measures. The system generates consolidated audit reports that include findings, failed controls, and recommendations for management review. ASPIA provides evidence management capabilities that consolidate and securely store audit-related evidence throughout the audit lifecycle. The platform includes test plan creation functionality to drive standardized audit workflows and supports customizable audit workflows that can be adapted to organizational requirements. The system offers real-time progress tracking with visualization of audit timelines and engagement metrics. It includes remediation management features with tracking capabilities to monitor corrective and preventative actions based on auditor recommendations. The platform provides a centralized interface for managing all audit-centric activities including planning, execution, and reporting. The solution aims to reduce manual errors, eliminate duplicate efforts, and decrease paperwork through automation. It provides consolidated reporting with automated deduplication of findings and delivers assessment reports for risk management decision-making.

ASPIA Audit Management is Web-based audit lifecycle management platform compliant with IIA standards developed by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Centralized Management, Compliance.

