Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Onyx Platform: AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability. built by Onyx Security. Core capabilities include Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.