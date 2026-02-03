Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Astrix Security. Onyx Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Onyx Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple LLMs need Onyx Platform because it's the only control plane that catches shadow AI deployments and unapproved model usage before they become compliance violations. The natural language policy engine and real-time prompt injection blocking cover both governance (GV.PO) and continuous monitoring (DE.CM) without requiring security teams to become prompt engineers. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than three LLM integrations or if you need post-incident forensics more than active agent behavior enforcement; the session replay is solid but the tool's real strength is prevention during runtime, not reconstruction after the fact.
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Agentic AI Security vs Onyx Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Onyx Platform: AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability. built by Onyx Security. Core capabilities include Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Agentic AI Security differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Onyx Platform differentiates with Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is developed by Astrix Security. Onyx Platform is developed by Onyx Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Agentic AI Security integrates with AWS, OpenAI, NetSuite, GitHub, Snowflake and 11 more. Onyx Platform integrates with AWS, AWS VPC, AWS Bedrock, GCP, Azure and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astrix Agentic AI Security and Onyx Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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