Ahope: Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products. built by Ahope. Core capabilities include Database security (DB Shields), Application security (APP Shields), Device security (Device Shield)..

Appdome AI-Native Protection: Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.