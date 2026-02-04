Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome AI-Native Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service is a commercial mobile app security tool by Lookout. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies will get the most from Appdome AI-Native Protection because it eliminates the DevOps tax of traditional mobile defense; you get 400+ protections deployed without SDKs, code changes, or backend infrastructure. The AI-driven deployment integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines through Jenkins, GitLab, and Azure DevOps, generating auditable Secure DevSecOps certification per build, which makes compliance handoffs to audit teams actually painless. Skip this if your organization needs a unified platform covering web apps, APIs, and backend services alongside mobile; Appdome is deliberately mobile-specific and won't stretch into your broader app security stack.
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mobile app risk across iOS and Android will see immediate value in Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service's code-level analysis and real-time behavioral emulation, which catch malicious SDK injections and permission abuse that static scanners miss. The service maps findings directly to OWASP Top 10 and CVEs, making compliance reporting and remediation concrete. Skip this if your organization primarily distributes through managed app stores with pre-vetting; Lookout's strength lies in defending against supply chain threats in open ecosystems, not preventing what app marketplaces already filter.
Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile
Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service
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Common questions about comparing Appdome AI-Native Protection vs Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome AI-Native Protection: Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response..
Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service: Automated mobile app risk analysis and reputation scoring service. built by Lookout. Core capabilities include Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome AI-Native Protection differentiates with 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service differentiates with Automated metadata extraction and app profiling, Code-level analysis through decompilation and reverse engineering, Real-time behavioral analysis in cloud-based emulator.
Appdome AI-Native Protection is developed by Appdome. Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service is developed by Lookout. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome AI-Native Protection and Lookout Mobile App Reputation Service serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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