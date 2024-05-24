Anonomatic PII Vault Description

Anonomatic PII Vault is a data protection solution that secures personally identifiable information through de-identification while maintaining data utility. The product is deployed as a Docker container within the customer's own environment, either in a VPC or on bare metal infrastructure. The solution implements eight security layers including PII separation, PolyAnonymization (a patented technology that enables use of de-identified data as if it were identified), full database encryption, and Data Sundering (a patented method for storing data in databases). The architecture uses a three-tiered key system where each key represents one half of a composite pair, with support for key rotation without downtime. PII Vault provides insider threat protection by preventing both internal and external actors from accessing protected data. The system is designed to be NIST-compliant and integrates with enterprise authorization solutions through role-based access control. Data stored in the vault remains within the customer's network and does not need to leave the environment in unprotected form. The Data Sundering technology modifies how PII is stored such that the protected information effectively ceases to be classified as PII. The solution addresses the traditional challenge of anonymized data being unusable by enabling full functionality with de-identified data.