Anonomatic PII Vault: PII de-identification vault with patented PolyAnonymization technology. built by Anonomatic. Core capabilities include PolyAnonymization for de-identified data usage, PII separation and removal, Full database encryption..

Skyflow Healthcare Data Privacy Vault: HIPAA-compliant PHI data privacy vault with zero trust architecture. built by Skyflow. Core capabilities include PHI/ePHI isolation in a centralized data privacy vault, Polymorphic encryption at rest, in transit, and in memory, Tokenization of sensitive health data..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.