Alice WonderBuild: Pre-production AI model, app, and agent stress testing and red teaming platform. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-production AI model stress testing, Red teaming for AI applications and agents, Adversarial scenario simulation..

Ascend AI: Ascend AI delivers continuous adversarial testing and exploit discovery for agentic AI. built by Straiker. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI-powered attack agent simulation against agentic AI applications, Continuous, scheduled, and on-demand red teaming modes, Detection of prompt injection, MCP tool misuse, data leakage, and data exfiltration..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.