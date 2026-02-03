AiStrike Cloud Investigation: AI-powered cloud security platform for alert investigation and response. built by AiStrike. Core capabilities include Automated alert analytics with contextual enrichment, Alert correlation and grouping by root cause, AI-guided investigation with business impact assessment..

Cloud Sniper: Cloud Sniper is a centralized cloud security operations platform that provides incident response, threat correlation, and automated security actions for cloud infrastructure protection..

Both serve the Cloud Investigation and Response Automation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.