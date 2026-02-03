AiStrike Cloud Investigation: AI-powered cloud security platform for alert investigation and response. built by AiStrike. Core capabilities include Automated alert analytics with contextual enrichment, Alert correlation and grouping by root cause, AI-guided investigation with business impact assessment..

Wiz Defend: Cloud threat detection & response platform with runtime monitoring & forensics. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include eBPF-powered runtime workload protection, Cloud and SaaS log analysis, Kubernetes runtime protection with file integrity monitoring and drift detection..

Both serve the Cloud Investigation and Response Automation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.