Ackcent Cybersecurity Training Description

Ackcent Cybersecurity Training provides security awareness training services designed to reduce security breaches through employee education. The service offers three main training programs targeting different organizational levels. The User Awareness program delivers tailored cybersecurity awareness training for employees through expert-led sessions featuring real-world examples. Training is delivered via an AI-tutorized learning platform that includes interactive content such as videos, infographics, and knowledge assessments. The platform provides up-to-date content designed to reinforce understanding. The VIP Awareness program focuses on board-level and executive training through in-person sessions. These sessions address the financial and reputational impact of cyberattacks while emphasizing leadership's role in managing cyber risk. The workshops include theoretical and practical components with industry-specific real-life examples tailored to board stakeholders. The Phishing Campaigns service conducts regular phishing simulations to test employee anti-phishing skills. The service includes monitoring of simulation results to identify areas for improvement and develops action plans to implement awareness enhancements. The training services are delivered by experts with over 10 years of experience in cybersecurity training. Content is customized to address specific organizational needs and challenges, with sessions designed to be interactive to ensure active participation and effective learning.