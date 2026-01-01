Runecast DORA Compliance Automation Description

Runecast DORA Compliance Automation is a compliance and security platform that provides automated compliance auditing, vulnerability management, and configuration management for hybrid IT environments. The platform has been acquired by Dynatrace. The product supports VMware infrastructure including vSphere, vSAN, Horizon, Cloud Director, NSX, and Tanzu. It also covers cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), Kubernetes, Windows, and Linux systems. Key capabilities include continuous compliance monitoring against regulatory frameworks, automated hardening and best practices enforcement, and risk-based vulnerability management. The platform performs configuration drift detection to identify unauthorized changes across environments. For VMware environments specifically, Runecast offers upgrade planning with hardware compatibility checks, proactive assessment of known issues through KB correlation, and ESXi log analysis. The platform includes container image scanning for Kubernetes deployments. The solution provides automated security assessments that identify misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and compliance gaps across the supported technology stack. It generates reports for various compliance standards and provides remediation guidance for identified issues. Runecast is designed for IT operations and security teams managing complex hybrid environments who need to maintain continuous compliance posture and reduce manual security assessment work.