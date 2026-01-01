Runecast DORA Compliance Automation Logo

Runecast DORA Compliance Automation

Compliance automation & vulnerability mgmt for VMware, cloud, Windows & Linux

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Runecast DORA Compliance Automation Description

Runecast DORA Compliance Automation is a compliance and security platform that provides automated compliance auditing, vulnerability management, and configuration management for hybrid IT environments. The platform has been acquired by Dynatrace. The product supports VMware infrastructure including vSphere, vSAN, Horizon, Cloud Director, NSX, and Tanzu. It also covers cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), Kubernetes, Windows, and Linux systems. Key capabilities include continuous compliance monitoring against regulatory frameworks, automated hardening and best practices enforcement, and risk-based vulnerability management. The platform performs configuration drift detection to identify unauthorized changes across environments. For VMware environments specifically, Runecast offers upgrade planning with hardware compatibility checks, proactive assessment of known issues through KB correlation, and ESXi log analysis. The platform includes container image scanning for Kubernetes deployments. The solution provides automated security assessments that identify misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and compliance gaps across the supported technology stack. It generates reports for various compliance standards and provides remediation guidance for identified issues. Runecast is designed for IT operations and security teams managing complex hybrid environments who need to maintain continuous compliance posture and reduce manual security assessment work.

Runecast DORA Compliance Automation FAQ

Common questions about Runecast DORA Compliance Automation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Runecast DORA Compliance Automation is Compliance automation & vulnerability mgmt for VMware, cloud, Windows & Linux developed by Runecast. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →