Runecast DORA Compliance Automation
Compliance automation & vulnerability mgmt for VMware, cloud, Windows & Linux
Runecast DORA Compliance Automation
Compliance automation & vulnerability mgmt for VMware, cloud, Windows & Linux
Runecast DORA Compliance Automation Description
Runecast DORA Compliance Automation is a compliance and security platform that provides automated compliance auditing, vulnerability management, and configuration management for hybrid IT environments. The platform has been acquired by Dynatrace. The product supports VMware infrastructure including vSphere, vSAN, Horizon, Cloud Director, NSX, and Tanzu. It also covers cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), Kubernetes, Windows, and Linux systems. Key capabilities include continuous compliance monitoring against regulatory frameworks, automated hardening and best practices enforcement, and risk-based vulnerability management. The platform performs configuration drift detection to identify unauthorized changes across environments. For VMware environments specifically, Runecast offers upgrade planning with hardware compatibility checks, proactive assessment of known issues through KB correlation, and ESXi log analysis. The platform includes container image scanning for Kubernetes deployments. The solution provides automated security assessments that identify misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and compliance gaps across the supported technology stack. It generates reports for various compliance standards and provides remediation guidance for identified issues. Runecast is designed for IT operations and security teams managing complex hybrid environments who need to maintain continuous compliance posture and reduce manual security assessment work.
Runecast DORA Compliance Automation FAQ
Common questions about Runecast DORA Compliance Automation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Runecast DORA Compliance Automation is Compliance automation & vulnerability mgmt for VMware, cloud, Windows & Linux developed by Runecast. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership