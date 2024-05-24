2SB ISO 9001 Description

2SB ISO 9001 is a consulting service that assists businesses in achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification. The service focuses on helping organizations establish and implement Quality Management Systems (QMS) that meet international standards for quality processes. The consultancy guides businesses through the complete ISO 9001 implementation and certification process. Consultants work with organizations to establish structured quality management systems that ensure consistent delivery of products or services meeting quality standards. The service emphasizes customer focus by helping organizations understand and meet customer needs and expectations. It assists businesses in achieving legal and regulatory compliance relevant to their industry to avoid legal issues and maintain reputation. The implementation follows the Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle methodology to drive continual improvements within organizations. Consultants help businesses meet all ISO 9001 requirements necessary for certification while identifying areas where organizations can excel further to add value. The service is designed for small and scaling businesses seeking to establish quality management frameworks. Consultants provide guidance on what auditors look for during certification assessments and help organizations prepare accordingly.