Acronis Cyber Protect is an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform that provides zero-day malware and ransomware protection, backup, and forensic investigations for managed service providers, IT teams, and home users. It offers a comprehensive solution for businesses, service providers, and individuals to protect their data from any threat. The platform provides robust cyberthreat protection and unparalleled backup and recovery capabilities for multi-site, multi-generational, and industrial IT systems. It also offers training and certification programs for service providers to increase revenue and reduce support tickets. Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a simple platform that integrates security, backup, disaster recovery, automation, and management, making it an ideal solution for service providers and IT teams.