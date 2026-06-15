Firmware and embedded security covers the tools that find and fix risk in the code that runs below the operating system: device firmware, bootloaders, microcontroller binaries, FPGA bitstreams, and the connected products built on top of them. This is the layer you usually cannot reach with an EDR agent or a normal patch cycle, and most of it ships as compiled images from a third party, so the work centers on unpacking firmware, building an SBOM from the binary, and spotting known CVEs, hardcoded secrets, weak crypto, and insecure boot configurations. Two groups of buyers care: product security teams shipping connected hardware who need to clear firmware before release, and enterprise security teams trying to understand the OT, IoT, and embedded devices already running inside their environment.

The most comprehensive Firmware & Embedded Security directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

Read more

We cover 57 Firmware & Embedded Security tools , 3 free and 54 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.