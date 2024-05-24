Viakoo CPS Protection Platform Logo

Viakoo CPS Protection Platform

by viakoo

Agentless platform for IoT/OT/ICS device discovery, firmware, cert & password mgmt

OT Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Iot SecurityPassword Management
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Viakoo CPS Protection Platform Description

Viakoo CPS Protection Platform is an agentless solution for managing cyber-physical systems including IoT, OT, and ICS devices across enterprise environments. The platform provides automated discovery and classification of IP-based devices such as medical equipment, point-of-sale systems, HVAC, building access systems, and video security systems. The platform addresses three primary security management areas: firmware updates, certificate lifecycle management, and password policy enforcement. It automates firmware patching and configuration management for IoT/OT/ICS devices at scale. For certificate management, it provides automated provisioning and lifecycle management for 802.1x, TLS, and OPC-UA certificates to support zero trust implementations. The password management component automates verification of password policies and compliance with standards such as PCI, NERC, and NIST. The platform operates without requiring agents on managed devices and includes vulnerability scanning capabilities. It provides a centralized interface for viewing and managing all discovered devices in real-time. The solution is designed to scale across large numbers of devices and integrates with existing security infrastructure through REST APIs, database connections, and a web interface. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities that enable devices to rejoin corporate networks after security updates are applied. It supports tightly coupled devices and provides compliance documentation for regulatory requirements.

Viakoo CPS Protection Platform FAQ

Common questions about Viakoo CPS Protection Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Viakoo CPS Protection Platform is Agentless platform for IoT/OT/ICS device discovery, firmware, cert & password mgmt developed by viakoo. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with IOT Security, Password Management.

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