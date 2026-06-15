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Cloud Storage Security tools sit inside your cloud tenant and inspect the files landing in object and file storage like Amazon S3, Azure Blob, Google Cloud Storage, and EFS, plus collaboration stores such as SharePoint and OneDrive. They scan uploads for malware and embedded threats and flag sensitive data so a poisoned or non-compliant file never quietly propagates downstream. If your applications ingest files from customers, partners, or the public internet, this is the layer that keeps your buckets from becoming a malware distribution point or a regulated-data spill, and it is where security and platform teams meet to enforce hygiene on data at rest.
We cover 3 Cloud Storage Security tools, 0 free and 3 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Malware detection & auto-quarantine for SharePoint and OneDrive via 25+ engines.
Deep learning-based malware prevention for AWS S3 cloud storage buckets
Enterprise data protection platform for on-premises, hybrid, and cloud storage
Common questions about Cloud Storage Security tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Cloud storage security is the practice of scanning files stored in cloud object and file services like S3, Azure Blob, Google Cloud Storage, and EFS for malware, threats, and sensitive data. The tools run inside your tenant, inspecting content as it lands so infected or regulated files are caught at rest before downstream systems or users ever touch them.
CSPM checks how your cloud is configured, for example whether a bucket is public or unencrypted. DSPM discovers and classifies where sensitive data lives. Cloud storage security goes deeper into the files themselves: it opens each object, runs antivirus and content inspection, and flags malicious payloads or regulated content. You often run all three together rather than choosing one.
Endpoint and email AV never see objects that flow directly into cloud storage through APIs, upload portals, or partner integrations. Those files bypass laptops and mail gateways entirely. Cloud storage security tools deploy in-tenant, so they scan every object as it arrives in the bucket, including content no endpoint agent would ever encounter.
Start with coverage of the exact storage services you use and the file volumes you push daily. Confirm scanning happens in-tenant so data never leaves your cloud, check detection beyond signature antivirus, and look at how it handles large files and throughput at peak. Then weigh the action options on a bad verdict: quarantine, tag, delete, or alert.
You can wire ClamAV to a Lambda function or a sidecar and cover basic S3 antivirus for free, and many teams start there. It works until you need multi-cloud coverage, sensitive-data classification, large-file performance, central policy, and an audit trail. Commercial tools bundle those plus vendor-maintained detection, which matters when storage security becomes a compliance requirement rather than a side project.