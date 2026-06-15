Cloud Storage Security tools sit inside your cloud tenant and inspect the files landing in object and file storage like Amazon S3, Azure Blob, Google Cloud Storage, and EFS, plus collaboration stores such as SharePoint and OneDrive. They scan uploads for malware and embedded threats and flag sensitive data so a poisoned or non-compliant file never quietly propagates downstream. If your applications ingest files from customers, partners, or the public internet, this is the layer that keeps your buckets from becoming a malware distribution point or a regulated-data spill, and it is where security and platform teams meet to enforce hygiene on data at rest.

The most comprehensive Cloud Storage Security directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 3 Cloud Storage Security tools , 0 free and 3 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.