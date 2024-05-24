Loading...
Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention
Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email
Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention
Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks
Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats
Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss
Hybrid web filtering solution for educational institutions
Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology.
Agentless outbound email monitoring and DLP gateway for corporates.
Outlook add-in for secure large file transfer via links with audit trails.
Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws.
Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers.
OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages.
Enterprise secure email gateway with AES-256 encryption & recipient auth.
AES-256 encrypted email add-on for M365 with auth & revocation.
Secure email encryption tool with recipient auth, tracking & revocation.
Email encryption solution for secure information exchange via email
Secure email gateway with automated DLP and zero-knowledge encryption
Email archiving solution for long-term retention, compliance, and retrieval
Email archiving solution for MSPs to offer archiving as a managed service
Secure email solution for recruiters to encrypt and share sensitive candidate data
Outlook 365 add-in for encrypting emails and attachments with access controls
Outlook add-in for end-to-end email encryption with recipient auth & revoke.
Free encrypted email tool with Q&A recipient auth for individuals.
Encrypted email solution for GDPR-compliant sending via Outlook or browser.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox