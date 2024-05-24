Island The Enterprise Browser Description

Island is an enterprise browser designed with integrated security, networking, data protection, and identity capabilities. The browser provides organizations with visibility and control over work activity while enabling secure access to applications and data. The platform addresses multiple enterprise use cases including secure application access, phishing and malware prevention, data leakage protection, third-party contractor onboarding, and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) enablement for remote workforces. The browser architecture embeds security controls directly into the browsing experience rather than relying on external bolt-on solutions. Island provides administrators with centralized management capabilities and full visibility into organizational work activity conducted through the browser. The platform aims to deliver a workspace where security controls operate transparently without impacting user productivity or workflow efficiency. The browser supports enterprise deployment scenarios and can be configured with policies for different user groups and access requirements. Organizations can use Island to establish secure access patterns for employees, contractors, and remote workers across managed and unmanaged devices.