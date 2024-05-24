Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core Description

Zip Google Chrome Enterprise Core is a browser management solution that enables organizations to deploy and manage Google Chrome across their device fleet. The platform provides centralized control over Chrome browser configurations and security settings through integration with Chrome Enterprise. The solution offers one-click deployment capabilities through an Application Center, allowing administrators to distribute Chrome to all managed devices. Organizations can configure and enforce safe browsing parameters to meet compliance requirements and customize Chrome settings across their environment. The platform includes Chrome extension management functionality that allows administrators to monitor and control browser extensions. The system provides alerts when sensitive applications or extensions are detected, helping organizations maintain visibility into browser-based security risks. The solution is designed to help organizations standardize their browser security posture by centralizing Chrome configuration management, blocking malicious downloads, and enforcing security policies across all devices running Chrome browser.