Netskope One Enterprise Browser Description

Netskope One Enterprise Browser is a Chromium-based browser designed to provide secure access for unmanaged devices and BYOD scenarios. The browser is hardened with disabled unnecessary features, browser impersonation protection, encrypted assets, and limited extensions. The product integrates with Netskope's Security Service Edge (SSE) platform to provide data protection and threat detection capabilities. It includes browser-level data protection controls that can disable print, copy, paste, screenshots, and screen sharing functions, as well as add watermarks to content. The browser operates through Netskope's NewEdge Network, which provides over 200 localization zones across 75+ regions with full compute capabilities at each data center. It includes integrated identity service authentication and provides users with a self-contained workspace containing application links. The solution addresses secure access requirements for websites, company applications, collaboration tools, webinars, conferencing, and video streaming. It combines browser hardening with SSE security capabilities including web filtering, SaaS security, IaaS security, email security, and data loss prevention across multiple channels. The enterprise browser is positioned as part of a unified SSE and SASE platform strategy rather than a standalone solution, enabling organizations to extend security controls to unmanaged devices while maintaining data protection standards.