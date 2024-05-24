Top Alternatives to INLYSE Malware.AIThreat Management
Visual AI-based malware detection converting files to images for analysis
24 Alternatives to INLYSE Malware.AI
DNS security service that blocks DNS-layer threats in real time
Multi-engine malware detection & file sanitization platform with Deep CDR
Multi-layered threat prevention platform for IT/OT environments
CDR API for file sanitization via Content Disarm & Reconstruction
Detects social engineering scams via behavioral & transactional analysis.
Detects and blocks fake account creation and fraudulent account activity
Detects and blocks bot traffic to prevent data contamination and analytics skew
Secure MFT with CDR malware protection for file transfers and storage
File security solution detecting malware in non-executable documents
Multi-layered fraud detection platform using ML and device intelligence
DNS-layer threat protection blocking malware, phishing, and DNS attacks
Predictive ransomware detection using behavioral analytics
Real-time crypto fraud detection for pig butchering and money muling scams
Predicts scams and identifies money mule accounts before fraud occurs
Real-time malware detection engine with sandboxing and zero-day detection
GenAI-powered fraud detection for online payment transactions
APT-focused file threat analysis system using dynamic & static detection.
Network threat detection appliance for full-traffic APT and malware detection.
Managed threat intel service using SNOW to classify network anomalies.
Analyzes stopped attacks to auto-generate YARA rules and IoCs against APTs.
AI-driven binary code analysis platform for malware detection & intelligence.
ChopShop is a MITRE framework that helps analysts create pynids-based decoders and detectors for identifying APT tradecraft in network traffic.
Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.
AI-powered malware detection service with web interface and API access