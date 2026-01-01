OPSWAT MetaDefender Core Description

OPSWAT MetaDefender Core is an advanced threat prevention solution that integrates malware detection and prevention capabilities into existing IT infrastructure. The platform scans files using 30+ antivirus engines to detect known malware with over 99% accuracy through multiscanning technology. The solution employs Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR) technology to recursively sanitize over 200 file types, removing potential threats while maintaining file usability. It provides data loss prevention capabilities by removing, redacting, or watermarking sensitive data in files. MetaDefender Core includes AI-powered document classification to detect adult content in images and offensive language in text. The platform performs vulnerability assessment on installers, binaries, and applications before installation. It identifies malicious domains and IPs in documents using curated threat intelligence from multiple sources. The solution offers adaptive threat analysis technology for detecting zero-day malware and indicators of compromise. It generates software bills of materials (SBOM) and identifies vulnerabilities in source code and containers. A reputation engine matches file hashes against databases of known good and bad files to reduce false positives. MetaDefender Core provides configurable workflow and analysis rules based on user, business priority, file source, and file type. The platform includes visibility features through My OPSWAT for monitoring workload inventory, instance health, connection status, and licensing. Automated reporting identifies risks associated with users and services for remediation actions.