OPSWAT MetaDefender Core Logo

OPSWAT MetaDefender Core

Multi-engine malware detection & file sanitization platform with Deep CDR

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OPSWAT MetaDefender Core Description

OPSWAT MetaDefender Core is an advanced threat prevention solution that integrates malware detection and prevention capabilities into existing IT infrastructure. The platform scans files using 30+ antivirus engines to detect known malware with over 99% accuracy through multiscanning technology. The solution employs Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR) technology to recursively sanitize over 200 file types, removing potential threats while maintaining file usability. It provides data loss prevention capabilities by removing, redacting, or watermarking sensitive data in files. MetaDefender Core includes AI-powered document classification to detect adult content in images and offensive language in text. The platform performs vulnerability assessment on installers, binaries, and applications before installation. It identifies malicious domains and IPs in documents using curated threat intelligence from multiple sources. The solution offers adaptive threat analysis technology for detecting zero-day malware and indicators of compromise. It generates software bills of materials (SBOM) and identifies vulnerabilities in source code and containers. A reputation engine matches file hashes against databases of known good and bad files to reduce false positives. MetaDefender Core provides configurable workflow and analysis rules based on user, business priority, file source, and file type. The platform includes visibility features through My OPSWAT for monitoring workload inventory, instance health, connection status, and licensing. Automated reporting identifies risks associated with users and services for remediation actions.

OPSWAT MetaDefender Core FAQ

Common questions about OPSWAT MetaDefender Core including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OPSWAT MetaDefender Core is Multi-engine malware detection & file sanitization platform with Deep CDR developed by OPSWAT. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Data Loss Prevention, Malware Detection, Malware Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →