HUMAN Data Contamination Description

HUMAN Data Contamination is a bot detection and mitigation solution that protects web and mobile applications from fake interactions that contaminate data and skew analytics. The solution uses machine learning, intelligent fingerprinting, and behavioral analysis to identify and block bot traffic. The platform addresses spam comments and reviews, inflated engagement metrics, and bots that consume marketing resources. It enables organizations to filter bot traffic from website metrics to support data-driven decision making and maintain accurate analytics. Key capabilities include frictionless verification challenges through Precheck and Human Challenge features that block bots at the edge without impacting legitimate users. The solution detects fake accounts used for fraudulent interactions and can uncover fraud networks. Organizations can configure response actions including hard blocking, soft mitigation, honey pots, and serving deceptive content to bot traffic. The platform helps reduce infrastructure costs, wasted marketing spend, and manual effort responding to automated threats. It processes over 1 billion API calls annually for some customers and provides visibility into bot traffic percentages across different channels including paid media campaigns. HUMAN Data Contamination is backed by the Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team, which analyzes cyberthreats and fraud schemes to strengthen customer protection.