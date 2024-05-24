HUMAN Fake Accounts Description

HUMAN Fake Accounts is a fraud prevention solution that defends against fake and puppeted account creation and abuse across online platforms and services. The solution monitors and evaluates user actions during account registration and throughout the full account session lifecycle to identify fraudulent behavior patterns. The platform blocks large-scale automated fake account creation attempts and detects exploitation activities such as signup bonus abuse, fake online interactions, and financial fraud. It provides protection at the account perimeter by identifying bot-driven registration attempts and analyzing post-registration account behavior to flag suspicious activity. The solution enables security teams to create custom multi-criteria rules that automatically trigger responses when specific conditions are met. These automated responses can be configured through API integrations to interface with internal systems. Investigation capabilities allow teams to identify patterns of fraud by grouping accounts with common identifiers such as email addresses or behavioral characteristics. The platform aims to reduce financial losses from new account fraud, minimize customer churn, and prevent exploitation of marketing offers and artificial engagement inflation. It provides visibility into fraudulent account networks and enables automated neutralization of accounts that exceed defined risk thresholds.