NinjaOne RMM Logo

NinjaOne RMM

RMM platform for automating IT management and technician operations

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

NinjaOne RMM Description

NinjaOne RMM is a remote monitoring and management platform designed for IT operations. The platform provides capabilities for automating IT management tasks and improving technician efficiency across managed endpoints. The solution is positioned as an IT management tool that enables organizations to monitor and manage their IT infrastructure remotely. It targets IT teams and managed service providers who need to oversee multiple endpoints and systems. The platform focuses on simplifying IT operations through automation and centralized management capabilities. It provides remote monitoring and management functionality that allows IT professionals to maintain and support endpoints from a central console. NinjaOne RMM serves organizations looking to streamline their IT management workflows and reduce manual intervention in routine IT tasks. The platform is designed to help IT teams manage endpoints more efficiently through automated processes and remote access capabilities.

NinjaOne RMM FAQ

Common questions about NinjaOne RMM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

NinjaOne RMM is RMM platform for automating IT management and technician operations developed by NinjaOne. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Centralized Management, Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →