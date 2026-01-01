NinjaOne RMM
RMM platform for automating IT management and technician operations
NinjaOne RMM
RMM platform for automating IT management and technician operations
NinjaOne RMM Description
NinjaOne RMM is a remote monitoring and management platform designed for IT operations. The platform provides capabilities for automating IT management tasks and improving technician efficiency across managed endpoints. The solution is positioned as an IT management tool that enables organizations to monitor and manage their IT infrastructure remotely. It targets IT teams and managed service providers who need to oversee multiple endpoints and systems. The platform focuses on simplifying IT operations through automation and centralized management capabilities. It provides remote monitoring and management functionality that allows IT professionals to maintain and support endpoints from a central console. NinjaOne RMM serves organizations looking to streamline their IT management workflows and reduce manual intervention in routine IT tasks. The platform is designed to help IT teams manage endpoints more efficiently through automated processes and remote access capabilities.
NinjaOne RMM FAQ
Common questions about NinjaOne RMM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
NinjaOne RMM is RMM platform for automating IT management and technician operations developed by NinjaOne. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Centralized Management, Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership