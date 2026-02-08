Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Wultra Talisman is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Wultra. Yubico Authenticator is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by yubico. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations in regulated financial services need Wultra Talisman for its PSD3 compliance built into the hardware token itself, not bolted on afterward. The FIDO2 standard support means your developers get modern passwordless authentication without reinventing certificate management, and the physical cryptographic operations keep keys off servers entirely. Skip this if your buyer base demands cloud-first flexibility or you're not operating under payment services directives; a 39-person vendor in Czech Republic also means slower feature velocity than the US-based alternatives.
Teams standardizing on YubiKey hardware tokens will find Yubico Authenticator essential because it's the only authenticator app that keeps TOTP seeds locked in the secure element, making credential theft from phones and laptops impossible. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA by binding authentication to physical hardware, not just software, and supports five operating systems plus NFC on mobile for frictionless deployment at scale. Skip this if your organization needs passwordless WebAuthn as a primary auth method rather than second-factor TOTP generation; Yubico Authenticator assumes users already have YubiKeys in hand.
PSD3-compliant hardware token supporting FIDO2 authentication standards
Hardware-backed authenticator app for generating TOTP codes using YubiKeys
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Common questions about comparing Wultra Talisman vs Yubico Authenticator for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Wultra Talisman: PSD3-compliant hardware token supporting FIDO2 authentication standards. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include FIDO2 authentication support, PSD3 compliance, Hardware-based cryptographic operations..
Yubico Authenticator: Hardware-backed authenticator app for generating TOTP codes using YubiKeys. built by yubico. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed TOTP credential storage on YubiKey, Cross-platform support for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, NFC tap authentication for mobile devices..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Wultra Talisman differentiates with FIDO2 authentication support, PSD3 compliance, Hardware-based cryptographic operations. Yubico Authenticator differentiates with Hardware-backed TOTP credential storage on YubiKey, Cross-platform support for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, NFC tap authentication for mobile devices.
Wultra Talisman is developed by Wultra. Yubico Authenticator is developed by yubico. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Wultra Talisman and Yubico Authenticator serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication, Hardware Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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