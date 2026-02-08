Wultra Talisman: PSD3-compliant hardware token supporting FIDO2 authentication standards. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include FIDO2 authentication support, PSD3 compliance, Hardware-based cryptographic operations..

Yubico Authenticator: Hardware-backed authenticator app for generating TOTP codes using YubiKeys. built by yubico. Core capabilities include Hardware-backed TOTP credential storage on YubiKey, Cross-platform support for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android, NFC tap authentication for mobile devices..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.