Windscribe VPN Description

Windscribe VPN is a virtual private network service that provides applications across multiple platforms including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, FireTV, AndroidTV, and AppleTV. The service also offers browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge that can function as standalone proxy extensions or work in conjunction with desktop applications. The service operates servers in over 69 countries and 115 cities. It supports six different VPN protocols and 11 ports for connectivity options. The desktop and mobile applications include network and per-app split tunneling capabilities, allowing users to route specific applications or network traffic through the VPN selectively. Windscribe includes a firewall feature and built-in ad and tracker blocking functionality. The browser extensions provide WebRTC blocking and over a dozen privacy features. The service offers double hop functionality for routing traffic through multiple servers. The browser extensions do not require administrative privileges for installation. Configuration generators are available for OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard protocols. Router support is provided through configuration guides. The service includes customizable in-app tracker and content blocking on iOS. Linux versions are available in both GUI and CLI formats for various distributions including Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, CentOS, Arch, and openSUSE, supporting both AMD64 and ARM64 architectures. Source code for the desktop app, browser extension, and Android app is available on GitHub.