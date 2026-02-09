Fudo Enterprise: AI-powered PAM solution with behavioral analysis and session monitoring. built by Fudo Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analysis with four machine learning models, Session recording and real-time monitoring, Automated threat response actions..

Whiteswan Platform: Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities. built by Whiteswan Security. Core capabilities include Endpoint PAM with granular controls and real-time monitoring, Server PAM with just-in-time privileged access, Zero Trust Infrastructure Access with identity-based policies..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.