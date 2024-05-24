Whistic Platform Description

Whistic Platform is a third-party risk management solution that connects buyers and sellers through a unified platform for vendor assessments and security questionnaire management. The platform uses AI to automate security documentation analysis and questionnaire responses. For vendor assessment, the platform enables organizations to conduct automated vendor risk assessments, generate AI-powered summaries of security documentation mapped to specific security controls, and perform proactive assessments. Organizations can manage regulatory compliance and audit requirements through automated processes. For security questionnaire response, the platform provides AI-generated responses with document citations to customer security questionnaires. The system aims to reduce manual effort in responding to inbound questionnaire requests from customers and prospects. The platform includes the Whistic Trust Center Exchange, a network connecting buyers and sellers where organizations can publish security profiles and access vendor security information. Users can filter vendors by security controls and view security posture details. The platform provides access to over 40 questionnaires and frameworks, including rapid-response templates for industry vulnerabilities. It includes cross-framework mapping capabilities and the Whistic Control Framework for unifying controls across different frameworks.