Allgress Vendor Management Solution

Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform

GRC
Allgress Vendor Management Solution Description

Allgress Vendor Management Solution is a platform designed to automate third-party vendor risk assessment and management processes. The solution replaces manual tracking and spreadsheet-based workflows with automated assessments, evidence collection, and continuous monitoring capabilities. The platform provides centralized visibility into vendor risk and compliance posture through a dashboard interface that displays risk scorecards and vendor status tracking. Organizations can conduct comprehensive risk assessments before vendor integration and monitor vendor adherence to security standards throughout the relationship. Key capabilities include adaptive survey questions with customized response scoring, allowing organizations to tailor assessments to their specific requirements. Users can import custom questionnaires to evaluate vendor responses. The solution features automated vendor onboarding with customized pre-qualification forms and survey response status tracking. The platform includes reporting functionality with risk distribution visualization and comprehensive data for decision-making. It supports risk categorization by significance levels (high, medium, low) and tracks vendor status across multiple stages including incomplete, approved, denied, open, survey, survey review, remediation, risk exception, and initial review. The solution incorporates security checklist functionality covering areas such as identity management, log monitoring, password policies, security awareness training, BYOD policies, VPN, physical security, email spam software, antivirus, device decommissioning, patching policies, and risk assessments.

Allgress Vendor Management Solution is Automated vendor risk assessment and management platform developed by Allgress. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

