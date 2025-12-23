Censinet RiskOps™ Description

Censinet RiskOps is a risk management platform designed specifically for the healthcare industry. The platform addresses third-party risk management and vendor security assessment challenges faced by healthcare organizations. The system provides capabilities for managing vendor risk assessments and aims to reduce the manual effort associated with security questionnaires. According to customer testimonials, the platform has enabled organizations to reduce full-time equivalent (FTE) requirements for risk assessment activities. The platform includes benchmarking capabilities that allow healthcare organizations to compare their cybersecurity posture against industry standards. This feature helps organizations identify gaps and advocate for appropriate security resources. Censinet RiskOps incorporates AI technology to accelerate risk management processes and provides analytics dashboards for visualizing risk data. The platform is built to address the unique complexity of healthcare environments and regulatory requirements. The system supports collaborative risk management across multiple hospitals and health systems, replacing spreadsheet-based processes with a centralized platform. It includes features for continuous risk monitoring and assessment workflows tailored to healthcare compliance needs.